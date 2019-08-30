Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Influence of Upcoming Legislation on Hemp, CBD Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) announces the availability of an audio broadcast titled, “Passage of California Assembly Bill Expected to Spur More Growth in the Hemp, CBD Markets,” produced by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).



To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/od3lR

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/uNod6

While California has been liberal relative to cannabis legalization, state regulators have been downright prudish relative to allowing hemp cultivation and the use of CBD added to food and beverages. This attitude could all change soon as California’s state senate has until September 15, 2019, to pass AB 228. The legislation, which clarifies the statues of CBD in foods and drinks, passed with a unanimous vote in California’s Assembly, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is widely expected to sign the bill into law, making the legislation effective immediately.

Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) is a brand development company with a focus on providing hydroponics to the burgeoning hemp market. That’s why companies such as Sugarmade are a critical link in the hemp-farming process. Essential to growing consistent, high-grade hemp, hydroponics provides critical lighting equipment necessary to control photosynthesis, specialized nutrient mixes to provide plants with the food they need, and measurement solutions and environmental controls used by staff to measure, monitor and control the quality, strength and health of the plants.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.