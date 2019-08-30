Cytovance Biologics to Participate in Boston’s BioProcess International Convention

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the company will participate in the upcoming Bioprocess International (BPI) Conference #BPIconf at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) in Boston, MA on September 9-12, 2019.



BPI is the largest bioprocessing event bringing together scientists, technologies, and partners who need to accelerate promising biologics towards commercial success. Cytovance® through our integrated service offerings that include cell line development, microbial strain development, cell banking, microbial and mammalian process development, pre-formulation studies, analytical method development, qualification and validation, process characterization and process validation is leading the way to accelerate our clients’ biologics towards commercial success.

Dr. Jesse McCool, Cytovance’s Chief Technology Officer will be delivering a talk on "Developing Phase Appropriate GMPs" at the Technology Workshops, room 210A on Wednesday, September 11 at 2:45 pm. Cytovance has invested significantly in developing a risk-based and science-driven approach to the manufacture of biologically-derived therapeutic products in various stages of clinical development. This approach is characterized by an accumulation of product and process knowledge, increasing application of good manufacturing practices, and escalating quality controls across the product development lifecycle.

Dr. McCool has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and presented throughout his career at many scientific and industry conferences. Dr. McCool oversees R&D Services, Open Innovation, and supports strategic planning for Cytovance®.

Cytovance® will be exhibiting at booth #630 and welcomes current and prospective clients to visit with our staff, scientists and Dr. McCool. In 2020, Cytovance® will celebrate its 15-year anniversary serving over 120 successful client projects in over 15 different disease areas.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to our clinical and commercial cGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance® offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com .

Cytovance® Biologics Media Contact Information:

Mr. Lonnie Barish, MBA

VP of Business Development and Marketing

Email: lbarish@cytovance.com

Office: +1 405-319-8310



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.