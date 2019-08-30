There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,926 in the last 365 days.

Photo Friday: McQuade's Marketplace in Westerly, Rhode Island

Recently, FMI’s Lucas Darnell, director, member relations and advocacy (Eastern Region), visited with Michael McQuade, owner of McQuade’s Marketplace, in Westerly, RI. McQuade's  Marketplace has been a member of FMI since 1979. Their three stores feature unique butcher shops, seafood fresh off the docks, and  full-service in-store bakeries.

McQuades Marketplace

 

