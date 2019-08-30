Photo Friday: McQuade's Marketplace in Westerly, Rhode Island
Recently, FMI’s Lucas Darnell, director, member relations and advocacy (Eastern Region), visited with Michael McQuade, owner of McQuade’s Marketplace, in Westerly, RI. McQuade's Marketplace has been a member of FMI since 1979. Their three stores feature unique butcher shops, seafood fresh off the docks, and full-service in-store bakeries.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.