Bhang Inc. Graduates to the OTCQX Best Market in U.S. and Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to “BHNGF”

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQX: BHNGF), a global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, announced that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BHNGF," having graduated from the Pink® market.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved Bhang’s request to change its OTCQX ticker symbol to “BHNGF”, effective as of the opening of market trading today on August 30, 2019. The previous trading symbol was “GOLDF”. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

"Since becoming a publicly traded company in July, we have continued to expand our global operational footprint through new partnerships and the introduction of market-leading THC and CBD products that meet the needs and interests of a wider group of consumers,” commented Scott J. Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang Inc. “Given our ongoing growth and heightened awareness of the Bhang cannabis ‘House of Brands,’ it is an opportune time to reach a wider investor base through trading on the OTCQX Market. We are extremely excited to upgrade to this platform as we believe the OTCQX will provide additional visibility within the investment community in order to build awareness of Bhang more broadly and drive shareholder value."

In addition to the OTCQX, Bhang is currently finalizing the Company’s DTC eligibility to help further increase Bhang’s presence and accessibility to U.S. investors, providing additional liquidity to the Company’s global shareholder base.

Bhang's subordinate voting shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "BHNG."

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

