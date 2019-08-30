TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR² Therapeutics, will present a company overview at the BioCentury 26th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference on September 6, 2019 at 1:30pm ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com . An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR² Therapeutics

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR²’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC™-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. For more information about TCR², please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(617) 949-5667

carl.mauch@tcr2.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.