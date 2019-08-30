WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Rising instances of IBS to cause growth in global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market 2023”.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Industry 2019

Description:-

In today’s times, irritable bowel syndrome commonly known as IBS is a global issue. IBS occurs because of functional gastrointestinal disorders. Around 15% of the total world population is experiencing symptoms related to IBS. The ones who are suffering the most are women and people below the age group of 50. This problem is caused when there is an imbalance in the way the brain, nervous system, and gut interact with each other. This cause changes in bowel sensation and movement. The most common symptoms of IBS are stomach pain and distress with altered bowel habits. The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to grow in the years to come because of the growing anxiety levels of the people, the prevalence of depression, and strong drug pipeline.

Key Players

Abbott, Allergan Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Nestle Health Science, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

As per the report found on Wise Guy Report (WSR), the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach a market value of $2,988.6 million by the end of 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of the target disease along with the increasing uptake of drugs for the same. Also, the rising commercialization of the drugs will accelerate the growth in the forecast period.

Various pharmaceutical companies are working on some promising products which are currently under clinical trials. These products will address the unmet needs of people in this therapy area, which will further accelerate the growth.

Segmentation:

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented based on type, drug type, and end user. Such insights allow the market players to develop strategies and develop medicines for the treatment of this global problem.

Based on the type, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is classified into IBS-D, IBS-C, and IBS-M. The largest market share at a CAGR of 8.31% is claimed by IBS-D.

Based on the drug type, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into lubiprostone, linaclotide, eluxadoline, rifaximlin, alosetron, and others. The linaclotide segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.95%.

Based on the end user, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, clinics, and others. The largest market share is taken by hospitals at a CAGR of 8.04%.

Regional Analysis:

America (both North and South), Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are considered as the key regions as per the regional analysis of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market.

As per the data of the previous years, the United States held the highest share of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market followed by Europe and then the Asia Pacific region. By 2023, America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.69%.

Industry News:

In 2019, Linzess was approved in China. This is expected to give the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market a boost. Japan noticed significant growth because of Linzess.

