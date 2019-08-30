United States ECG Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: A $2.8 Billion Industry Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. ECG Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Resting ECG, Holter Monitors, Stress ECG Monitors, Event Monitors), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ECG equipment market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026, registering a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the country, availability of various monitoring devices, and technological advancements are among key factors driving the U.S. electrocardiograph device market.



Increase in investment by various market players and the U.S. government for development and commercialization of various easy-to-use equipment is also likely to drive the market. For instance, in September 2017, the U.S. FDA approved an app-driven, easy-to-clean, and fully reusable ECG device manufactured by NimbleHeart. The device can be wrapped around a user's torso and used without electrolytic gels and adhesives. Hence, it can be cleaned easily, thereby making the product ideal for multi-patient use.



In May 2018, Preventice Solutions launched BodyGuardian Mini, a reusable long-term and smallest Holter technology for cardiac monitoring. The new technology includes an ultra-small cardiac monitor that can measure ECG up to 14 days and can transfer data to a physician in an easy-to-read report. Hence, launch of such technologically advanced products to address the needs of physicians and patients is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Rising incidence of cardiac diseases and growing geriatric population are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

By type, the resting ECG system segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to availability of several commercial products, improved clinical accuracy due to advanced data analysis tools to detect heart-related problems, and high penetration in large hospitals.

The Holter monitor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to portability of these devices, cost-effectiveness, and ability to record heart's electrical activity for a longer duration.

By end use, hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2018 as majority of patients rely on hospitals than other healthcare facilities due to the availability of well-equipped devices and latest monitoring software.

Based on geography, the south region accounted for the dominant share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period due to a large target population and presence of a high number of hospitals.

Advancements in medical technology and availability of portable ECG devices have led to an increase in diagnosis rate, as these systems facilitate immediate transfer of data pertaining to outpatient procedures. This is expected to drive demand for ambulatory care centers during the forecasts period.

Some of the key players are BioTelemetry, Inc.; CardioComm Solutions, Inc.; Compumed Inc.; GE Healthcare; Mindray Medical; Hill Rom; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION; Philips Healthcare; Schiller AG; Spacelabs Healthcare; Welch Allyn; and McKesson Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of Supportive Reimbursement Policies

3.3.2.2 False Negative & False Positive Results

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 SWOT Analysis, By PESTLE

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Pricing Analysis

3.8 Regulatory Scenario: U.S. ECG Equipment Market, 2018



Chapter 4 U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Type Analysis

4.1 U.S. ECG Equipment Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 U.S. ECG Equipment Market, 2018 to 2026

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026 for the ECG Type



Chapter 5 U.S. ECG Equipment Market: End-use Analysis

5.1 U.S. ECG Equipment by End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026 for the End-use



Chapter 6 Regional Outlook

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Strategic Framework

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 List of Major Event Monitor Manufacturers

7.4 Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis

7.5 Company Profiles



Biotelemetry, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Schiller

Spacelabs Healthcare (Subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc.)

Welch Allyn (Subsidiary of Hill-Rom Services, Inc.)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

