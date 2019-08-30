BPA and Non-BPA Cans Market Projected to Reach $11.75 Billion by the End of 2027 - Analysis on Key Insights & Industry Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BPA & Non-BPA Cans Market Outlook Industry Analysis Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global market for Non-BPA cans reached USD 7,984.3 million in 2018 and expected to touch USD 11,755 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CGR of 4.73% during 2018-2027. From 2019 until 2023, the market is estimated to move up slightly by 1.42 percentage points from 3% Y-O-Y in 2019 to 4.42% in 2023.



With USD 2,717.06 Million in 2018, North America Non-BPA Cans market accounted for the biggest market followed by Europe and APAC with USD 2,092 million, 1,530 million, respectively. However, despite being a smaller market than North America, Asia-Pacific managed to receive the highest annual growth in the same year - APAC expanded at 3.17% annually whereas North America managed at 3% annually same year.

On the other hand global BPA cans market ensured its dominance over Non-BPA cans market in 2018. The consumption of BPA cans remained strong in North America in 2018 as the total BPA cans market touched USD 22,931 million followed by Europe at USD 19,250.5 million.



Globally, under Non-BPA cans coatings, Tetramethyl Bisphenol F(TMBPF) coatings grabbed highest market share followed by polyolefin, Soy-Based Epoxy Coatings with 26.14%, 25.49%, 17.14%, respectively, in 2018, Tetramethyl Bisphenol F reached USD 2,087 million and projected to move up by 5.99% CAGR through 2018-2027; highest in all types of coatings.



The demand for BPA cans is estimated to remain strong from underdeveloped and developing countries in MEA and Asia-Pacific countries. In absence of any strict rule over % usage per kg in FCMs and packaging, the market for BPA cans in Asia-Pacific to remain fortified at third position globally (after North America and Europe); APAC market to expand at an astonishing CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2027 to reach USD 25,834 million in 2027. In contrast, non-BPA cans in Asia-Pacific is projected to reach USD 2,286 million, growing at a CAGR of USD 4.91%.



In 2018, the consumption for BPA cans made out of aluminum reached to its highest mark in last ten years to USD 28,383 million followed by steel at USD 20,734 million, globally. The consumption for aluminum BPA cans is further estimated to reach USD 38,682 million by 2027, expanding at 3.67 % CAGR. The market for aluminum based BPA cans is anticipated to remain strong in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. This growth may be attributed to the missing govt. strict guidelines especially in Asia-Pacific and African countries.



On the other hand, it would be interesting to observe that how BPA minimum level at 0.5mg per kg would further be accepted by European States govt. in near future, deciding the fate of FCMs and BPA cans. In June 2017, a decision has been passed by The Member State Committee putting BPA into the category of substance of very high concern (SVHC). The Committee further mentioned that due to high endocrine-disrupting properties, the members have voted against BPA which was outrightly opposed by the manufactures and chemical companies.



Citing at the acceptance of BPA and BPA % level tug of war, food companies have already started shifting from BPA to completely non-BPA cans and food packaging even if FDA won't push any guidelines. For instance, Campbell Soup Company, a New Jersey based food manufacturing giant, has taken a call to say no to BPA in packaging even if there is no law enforced by FDA. In another instance, Del Monte have taken the step in the same direction for BPA free Cans. These steps taken by the companies are strategic in nature, allowing the company to be ready for future changes on BPA usage in cans; first mover advantage.



Over the years, a number of companies have opted for certain measures in order to increase their brand loyalty, by supplying their food and beverage products in non-BPA cans. By adopting this, the companies avoid the trace of toxic chemicals in their food items. Some of the canned food companies such as Amy's, Bionaturae, Crown Prince Seafood, Eden Foods, Farmer's Market, Muir Glen, Westbrae Natural, and Wild Planet Foods, among others have completely withdrawn the BPA-linings in the packaging cans.



Several states and local governments in the US have banned BPA from being used in products for young children or babies. Other countries such as Canada, China, and Malaysia, along with the entire European Union (EU) have banned the presence of BPA in their food products. In addition, this trend has also followed suit in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.



In terms of regions, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the global market, in 2018, on account of the growing consumption of ready to eat foods and the highest per capita consumption of packaging, across the globe.



By taking a careful step at this junction, it is highly recommended for food manufacturing companies to shift to completely non-BPA cans, saving the companies from immediate changes in FDA regulations and expanding the brand value in favor of its consumers.



