Global intelligent coffee machine market to get a boost owing to the growing demand for coffee by 2023

Intelligent Coffee Machine Industry 2019

Description:-

Coffee is popular among people across the globe. Since there was such a huge demand for coffee, companies came up with a smart product for all the coffee lovers with the use of new technology. A coffee machine in a general sense is a cooking appliance which is used to brew coffee. Different coffee machines have different types of brewing principles. Nowadays, the concept of an intelligent coffee machine is at its peak. An intelligent coffee machine is considered to be a part of automatic coffee brewing machines. These intelligent coffee machines come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features. These machines can be operated by using an application on your Smartphone. Because of smart connectivity, these machines can be controlled remotely.

As per the report found on Wise Guy Reports (WSR), the Global Intelligent coffee machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the coming five years and will reach 19900 million US$ by the end of 2023. The prime reason behind this forecasted growth is the growing demand for coffee all over the world. Also, the rising disposable income of people, the increase in the ranks of trendy youngsters and the elite class, and the ever-growing love for coffee are a few driving factors for the growth in this industry. People are realizing that intelligent coffee machines save time and effort.

Segmentation:

The global intelligent coffee machine market report categorizes the market based on type and application. Such market research and comprehensive investigation into the market help the players to get a direction and provides them a better understanding of the industry. Different types of coffee machines are available these days like drip-coffee machine, steam coffee machine, capsule coffee machine, and other coffee machines.

Based on the type, the Global Intelligent coffee machine Market can be segmented into Wi-Fi-Enabled Intelligent Coffee Machine and Bluetooth-Enabled Intelligent Coffee Machine. The Wi-Fi enabled intelligent coffee machine accounts for the major part of the overall market share. These smart coffee makers which are controlled by Smartphone using internet connectivity are offered by companies like Smarter Applications and Jarden Consumer Solutions.

Based on the application, the global Intelligent coffee machine market can be divided into household use, office use, and commercial use. These smart coffee makers can be used from a distant location as well.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the major players in the Global Intelligent coffee machine market are North America which includes United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, Asia Pacific with countries like Japan, China, Korea, South America with Brazil, and the Middle East & Africa with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt.

Industry News:

By the end of 2019, it is expected that the sales of global coffee machines will reach 58,675 thousand units because of the mushrooming of F&B and coffee shop chains, innovations by coffee machine industry, and the increasing knowledge regarding coffee varieties.

