2019 Business Survey - Customer Service is the Strongest Driver of Satisfaction; Operators can Use This to Differentiate from Competitors & Reduce Churn

Large enterprises are reporting high levels of intended churn, partly driven by the appeal of operators that lead in terms of satisfaction.



This report explores the mechanics behind these variables, analysing the levels and drivers of satisfaction and churn in the large enterprise market.



This report provides:

Data on the levels of satisfaction and intended churn for each of the 10 countries surveyed

Data on the reasons cited by large enterprises for intending to churn in each country

Net Promoter Scores for the major fixed operators in each of the 10 countries

Data and regression analysis on the drivers of satisfaction

Analysis on the implications for operators

