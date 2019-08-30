Aerial Work Platform Market in the UAE: Set to Reach $379M by the End of 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Aerial Work Platform Market Outlook Industry Analysis Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE aerial work platform market was valued at USD Million 285.34 in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner 379.03 USD Million by the end of 2027, by registering a CAGR of 3.46% for aerial work platforms across the UAE.



The demand for aerial work platforms is increasing on the back of rising construction activities across the UAE. Further, supportive government measures is also expected to propel the growth of the market.



Abu Dhabi & Al Ain is slated to account for a share of 39.28% by 2027 in the aerial work platform market by value. The growth in the region can be attributed to the construction activities pertaining to oil & gas sector, such as construction of ULGTP manufactured by NPCC. Abu Dhabi & Al Ain is expected to observe a Y-o-Y growth of 4.07% by 2027 compared to 2.19% in 2019.



Dubai is expected to account for a share of 44.76% by 2027 in the aerial work platform market by value. The growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing number of construction projects in Dubai, which is mainly due to the upcoming event of Expo 2020, along with the construction of Dubai metro red line. Dubai is expected to observe a Y-o-Y growth of 4.15% by 2027 compared to 2.27% in 2019.



Sharjah and Northern Emirates is anticipated to account for a share of 15.96% by 2027 in the aerial work platform market by value. The growth in the region can be attributed to utility projects, which includes the scheme to link water developments with Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with construction of dams and solar power station. Sharjah and Northern Emirates is expected to observe a Y-o-Y growth of 3.34% by 2027 compared to 1.5% in 2019.



Based on product, the market is segmented into boom, scissor, vertical mast, and personal portable lifts. Boom lifts forms the largest market segment and is expected to reach a value of 209.91 USD Million by 2027. Scissor lifts forms the fastest growing market segment and is expected to reach a value of 99.87 USD Million, followed by vertical mast lifts and personal portable lifts as they are expected to reach a value of 48.7 USD Million and 20.54 USD Million, respectively.



Based on power source, the market is bifurcated into diesel-powered, electric and others, out of which diesel- powered is projected to be the largest market segment on account of its cost effective nature. It is expected to reach a value of 209.00 USD Million by 2027 compared to 157.79 USD Million. Electric and others segment are expected to reach a value of 104.57 USD Million and 65.46 USD Million by 2027, respectively.



Based on platform height, the market is segmented into four categories, namely less than 10.9 meters, 11 to 20.9 meters, 21 to 30.9 meters, and above 30.9 meters. Platform height between 21 to 30.9 meters is estimated to form the largest segment during the forecast period and is expected to reach a value of 134.59 USD Million by 2027. This is followed by platform height between 11 to 20.9 meters which is expected to reach a value of 116.25 USD Million by 2027, as compared to 87.00 USD Million in 2018.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent & Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary- UAE Aerial Work Platform Market



5. Average Pricing Analysis



6. Sales Trend in UAE - Aerial Work Platform



7. Standards & Policies



8. Industry Analysis

8.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Restraints

9.3. Trends

9.4. Opportunities



10. UAE Aerial Work Platform Market - Risk Analysis

10.1. Demand Risk Analysis

10.2. Supply Risk Analysis



11. UAE Aerial Work Platform Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

11.1.2. By Volume (Units)

11.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.1.1. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Product (USD Million) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product, By Value

11.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Product, By Value

11.2.1.4. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Product (Units) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.1.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product, By Volume

11.2.1.6. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Product, By Volume

11.2.2. By Power Source

11.2.2.1. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Power Source (USD Million) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Power Source, By Value

11.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Power Source, By Value

11.2.2.4. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Power Source (Units) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.2.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Power Source, By Volume

11.2.2.6. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Power Source, By Volume

11.2.3. By Platform Height

11.2.3.1. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Platform Height (USD Million) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Platform Height, By Value

11.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Platform Height, By Value

11.2.3.4. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Platform Height (Units) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.3.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Platform Height, By Volume

11.2.3.6. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Platform Height, Volume

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.4.1. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Application (USD Million) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application, By Value

11.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Application, By Value

11.2.4.4. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Application (Units) (2018, 2027F)

11.2.4.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application, By Volume

11.2.4.6. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Application, By Volume

11.2.5. By Region

11.2.5.1. Aerial Work Platform Market Share (%), By Region (2018,2027F)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in UAE Aerial Work Platform Market

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Haulotte Group

12.2.2. Terex Corporation

12.2.3. Oshkosh Corporation

12.2.4. Manlift

12.2.5. LOXAM

12.2.6. Safelift

12.2.7. Al Walid Equipment Rental

12.2.8. Quality Equipment Rental

12.2.9. Access Rental Gulf LLC

12.2.10. Ascend Scaffolding



13. Strategic Recommendations



