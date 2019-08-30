Mosquito Control Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito control practices are aimed at curtailing the growth of the mosquito population, in order to create safer habitat for humans. Mosquitoes can cause more harm than any other insects. They are responsible for spreading various diseases, such as malaria, Zika virus, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, tularemia, filariasis, and many more and thus, mosquito control is an essential part of public health practices. Not only are humans at threat from mosquitoes but even animals such as horses and dogs are susceptible to be afflicted by them. As per the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, malaria alone was responsible for causing 438000 deaths worldwide. The incidence rate of dengue has witnessed a steep surge, and the outbreak of various other diseases have also become widespread. Rise in the occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases is a key factor boosting the growth of the market.

Mosquitoes are present in almost half of the regions where human population exists, and thus mosquito-borne diseases continue to afflict human lives every year. Sustained mosquito control efforts can significantly reduce the magnitude of the problem. Control practices include inspection if a property, reduction of breeding sites, educating consumers, and applying insect growth regulators wherever necessary.

Consumers have considerably become more aware of the nuisance caused by mosquitoes and their impact on health. Motivated by them burgeoning demand for mosquito control across the globe, pest management companies invariably offer these services as a part of their general pest control offerings or as an add-on service. The growing number of agencies who specialize in mosquito control and offer a stand-alone service can be credited for the increasing demand within the market. Consumers are of the notion that such entities offer top-notch services, which appeals to them.

Mosquito-borne diseases have exerted enormous burden on the global healthcare sector. The governments across multiple countries are endeavoring to eradicate such chronic diseases, and mosquito control practices are adopted by them, which is a crucial determinant of the market growth. In addition, such control particles are standard in commercial areas.

There has been much progress in mosquito control techniques. For example, SIT or the sterile insect technique, a future solution for the problem, release overwhelming number of sterile male mosquitoes into the wild. Female mosquitoes that mate with these sterile males do not produce any offsprings and the reproduction of mosquitoes is checked.

However, it is not practically possible to teat mosquitoes totally. Mosquitoes can reenter a treated area from an untreated source and multiply at a very less time period. Moreover, toxic chemicals are used for prevention and control of these insects which can be of potential threat to human health. Additionally, the governments of various countries have laid down strict norms to safeguard the health of the public which might restrain the growth of the market.

The global mosquito control market has been segmented based on type and application. By type, the mosquito control market has been segmented into larvicides and adulticides. By application, the mosquito control market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and government.

Region-wise, the mosquito control market has been segmented into key regions of North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central & South America.

