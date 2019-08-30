CW Radar System 2019 Global Market – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

PUNE, INDIA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

CW Radar System Industry 2019

Description:-

Radar systems are used to detect the location and distance of objects. Continuous-wave radar or CW Radar is a type of radar system where a pre-determined stable frequency continuous wave radio energy is transmitted and received at the same time from a particular reflecting object. For example, this type of radar system is used in defence for the purpose of surveillance and tracking.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

ASELSAN (Turkish)

Autoliv (Sweden)

Reutech (South Africa)

Robin (Israel)

This report provides a comprehensive view of the status of the CW radar system market using 2018 as a base for historical data, and predicts the future outlook of the same till 2023. It also offers a glimpse of the key market players of this system and provides the bases for its segmentation.

Segmentation:

The global CW Radar System market can be segmented based on type, application and region.

Based on the type, this market can be divided into the following:

L Band

X Band

C Band

S Band

The Continuous Wave Radar System market finds its application mainly in defence and commercial sectors, such as the navy, air, ground, and space. Commercially, it is used in the automotive and aviation industry for purposes of monitoring the climate and weather, and so on. In 2018, the aviation sector was the market leader for this application due to the booming aviation industry, growth in travel and tourism, and overall economic development.

Being an electromagnetic system, radar functions in the microwave and ultra-high frequency range. In the defence sector, radars are used for purposes of surveillance, warning, precise detection, ground mapping, and tracking of aircraft and ammunition in war zones.

With developing nations now spending more on strengthening their armies and a growing concern for safety and security globally, this market is estimated to grow further. Besides, with growing innovation and leaps in science and technology, lightweight radars are being developed, which are likely to add to the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis:

While North America was the market leader in 2018, with Europe following closely, market experts predict that Asia-Pacific will show a significant market growth in the forecasted period, due to developing nations such as India and China witnessing a rapid growth in space, defense and aviation. On the other hand, the radar system markets in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a relatively lower rate.

Industry News:

According to industry reports, the global radar system market was around USD 21,400 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 30,932 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.35% between 2019 and 2025.

In March 2018, BAE Systems was selected to upgrade the long-range high-frequency radar network of Australia which is managed by the The Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN). In April 2019, NXP Semiconductors tied up with Hawkeye Technology, a Chinese company specializing in automotive radars to offer advanced millimeter wave radar system solutions well as technical support for Tier-1 clients.

