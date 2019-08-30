Global Smart Inhalers Market Set to Exceed $1.4 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 58.4% During 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Inhalers Market by Product, Indication, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart inhalers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the market based on products such as inhalers and nebulizers is carried out in the report.

The global smart inhalers market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.

The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,406 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026.



The global smart inhalers market is analyzed under three different scenarios, namely, moderate growth, rapid growth, and diminishing growth. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution, and growth in healthcare burden, owing to higher cases of asthma and COPD. In addition, expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers is another major factor that drives the growth of the smart inhalers market. However, limited availability of smart inhalers, high cost of asthma and COPD treatment, and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers are expected to hinder the market growth.



The market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and geography. By product, it is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers dominates the market, which is further divided into dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). Based on indication, smart inhalers are bifurcated into asthma and COPD.



Based on distribution channel, it is divided into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In terms of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the high CAGR, owing to rise in demand for smart inhalers and increase in COPD and asthma cases.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition & Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Smart Inhalers Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Industry Pain Point Analysis

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.7. Market Share Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Increase in Air Pollution

3.8.1.2. Increase in Population Susceptible to Indoor Air Pollutants

3.8.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of COPD & Asthma

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Misusing Data & Data Privacy

3.8.2.2. Overall High Cost of Asthma & COPD Treatment

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Increased Focus Towards Advanced Treatment Protocols



Chapter 4: Smart Inhalers Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Inhalers

4.3. Nebulizers



Chapter 5: Smart Inhalers Market, by Indication

5.1. Overview

5.2. Asthma

5.3. COPD



Chapter 6: Smart Inhalers Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospital Pharmacies

6.3. Retail Pharmacies

6.4. Online Pharmacies



Chapter 7: Smart Inhalers Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Adherium Limited

8.2. Astrazeneca PLC

8.3. Boehringer Ingelheim Group

8.4. Cohero Health Inc.

8.5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

8.6. Novartis International AG

8.7. Opko Health Inc.

8.8. Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

8.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

8.10. Vectura Group PLC



