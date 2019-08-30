WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Ebstein’s Anomaly 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

Ebstein’s Anomaly Industry 2019

A rare congenital disease, Ebstein's anomaly occurs due to improper development of the tricuspid valve in the first eight weeks of foetal growth. A disorder that occurs when the tricuspid valve that divides the two chambers of the right side of the heart does not form correctly. Driven by an increasing number of congenital heart diseases and rising population, Ebstein’s Anomaly is also caused by factors such as genetics and the environment. Technological advancements and growing number of market players have increased the scope of Ebstein’s anomaly market.

Globally, the Ebstein’s anomaly market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period. This report analyzes the global Ebstein’s anomaly market by treatment (medication, and surgical treatment) diagnosis (echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, chest x-ray, cardiac MRI, Holter monitor) end-users (hospitals & clinics, and specialty clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global Ebstein’s Anomaly market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis and end users. On the basis of treatment, the global Ebstein’s anomaly market has been categorized into Medication and Surgical Treatment. When categorized on the basis of diagnosis, the market has been categorized into Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram, Chest X-Ray, Cardiac MRI and Holter Monitor. Basis end-users, this market has been divided in to Hospitals & Clinics and Specialty Clinics.

Regional Analysis

North America Ebstein’s Anomaly market is rapidly growing in the American region. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control), it was estimated that about 1 million U.S. children and about 1.4 million U.S. adults were living with CHDs. Additionally, CHDs affect nearly 1% of―or about 40,000―births per year in the United States.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global Ebstein’s Anomaly market. The European market is expected to steadily grow during the forecast period owing to the skilled professionals and availability of accessible and advanced treatment facilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. India is the fastest growing region owing to the increasing population.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities.

Some of the key players in Ebstein’s Anomaly Market are Ebstein’s Anomaly market are Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Ge Healthcare, Gore Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Numed, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, and Toshiba Corporation among others.

Industry News

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is the major driver for the market growth. Rising awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. Rising healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare diagnostic and treatment industry also drives the market. Additionally, wide research and development activities for the treatment of rare disease and increasing government funding also boosts the market growth globally.

