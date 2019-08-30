Global Contact Center Market To Rise At A Sustainable Growth Rate For The Period 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

A recent report indicates that the global Contact Center market is set to rise at a sustained growth rate in the period 2018-2025. The market was valued at a whopping USD 27000 mn, in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 40000 mn, by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

A Contact Center is a centralized point in an organization, from where all customer contacts are managed. It is also called Customer Interaction Center or e-Contact Center consisting of one or more call centers but may include other types of customer contact, such as e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, chats, etc. Such a contact center is generally part of an organization's overall Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategy.

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Contact Center market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of type include

On-premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Cloud-based type of contact center apparatus is rapidly gaining popularity because of its convenience and provision of multiple customer point of contact, enabling access to data, anytime at anywhere across the globe.

Segments based on manufacturers include

Teleperformance

Alorica

Convergys

Atento SA

Sykes Enterprises

Arvato

Serco Group

Acticall (Sitel)

Transcom

TeleTech

Concentrix (SYNNEX)

HKT Teleservices

Comdata Group



Segments based on Application include

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and The Middle East & Africa, in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Latin America- Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of S.America

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

APAC- China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia

The Middle East and Africa- Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

APAC region is slated to show a considerable growth in the sector by reaching an estimated USD 10489 mn, by 2025, owing to rapid industrialization, digitization and cheap cost of labour.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, technological potential and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Contact Center market.

Research Objectives

1.) To gauge the past global trends in the contact center market, and forecast the future progression of the industry, using effective and modern analytical tools.

2.) To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

3.) To access the key players in the industry, and study their market contribution, future strategies such as expansion, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

4.) To study key factors like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc., influencing the growth of the sector.



