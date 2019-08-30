Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Overview

As stated by a report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR), the global market of transportation management system is likely to grow in a profound manner. Multiple factors are expected to influence the market growth. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing need for effective management for conveyance. The rising world population, along with increase in urban migration are factors that are contributing to the pent-up demand for an effective transportation management system. Hence, the market is likely to witness an appreciable growth.

In addition, enterprises hunting for robust outbound and inbound operations of supply chain management and an increase in adoption of transportation management solutions are expected to bolster the market growth. Other factors such as escalation in need for managing smart traffic management, trending technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, and growing requirement for route planning and optimization are anticipated to gain momentum for the global transportation management system market.

Market Key Players

CargoSmart

BluJay

Next Generation Logistics

TMW Systems

JDA Software

SAP SE

Precision Software

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Omnitracs

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

Descartes.

Industry News

August 2019

Descartes, a Canada-based multinational provider of logistics solution, acquired BestTransport, a cloud-based transportation management system provider.

Market Segmentation

The global market for transportation management system has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into railways and roadways. Increase in import and export activities are likely to promote the market. Both the railways and roadways modes of transportation are observed to possess large number of end-users. Hence, intensify the market growth. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Logistics & Transport, Commercial, Manufacturing, and Retail. Growing population of the world and surging need for hassle-free transportation management are factor that are observed to contribute to an appreciable expansion of the commercial segment of the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis helps in getting a clear picture of the market progression over key regions. The global market of the transportation management system has been analyzed across United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. Continuous technical upgradations and the presence of deep-rooted key players are likely to contribute to profound growth of the United States transportation management system market. Hefty investment by high-cash tech giants and the government in research and developmental activities are promoting innovations, which, in turn, is expected to favor the course of the European market growth. As intended end-users are becoming increasingly aware of transportation management system, its market in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan is expected to register impressive growth.

Competitive Landscape

The intensifying competition among eminent market players is likely to work in favor of the global market of transportation management systems market. On the other hand, partnerships and agreements, and mergers and acquisitions among eminent companies that are operating in the market are also expected to leave a positive impact on the market.



