Well Intervention Market 2019 - Global Insights on Latest Developments, Emerging Markets, Key Strategies, Size and Demand Forecast: Orbis Research

Orbisresearch.com has published “Well Intervention Market-Segmented by Location of Deployment, and Geography-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)” research study to its database.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upstream oil & gas activity in 2017 showed sign of recovery from the downturn and in 2018 the outlook is expected to be more promising. The similar trend is expected to be followed by well intervention activities. The United Kingdom Continental Shelf witnessed the end of the sharp reduction in investment, end of underinvestment in Brazil and Argentina with strong government support and robust activity in North America is expected to help in the growth of well intervention market.

Increase in Hydraulic Fracturing is Driving the Market

Hydraulic fracturing market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period (2018-2023), which in turn, propel the well intervention market. Currently, the United States is the leading player in hydraulic fracturing, but several other countries, like Argentina, Canada, and China are expected to draw significant attention for hydraulic fracturing during the forecast period, thereby driving the market.

Request a sample @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607182

Recovery in South America Oil & Gas Industry is Supporting the Market

Brazil and Argentina are important countries in South America’s oil & gas industry and accounts for 47% of rig count and 43% of crude oil production in the region. The new government in both the countries have made the oil & gas business more attractive, and the disinvestment scenario has come to an end. The Argentine government is planning to eliminate natural gas subsidies by 2022 and increase the prices for upstream producers, to attract sufficient investment in production. In Brazil, the new government has ended the monopoly of Petrobras over the countries prolific hydrocarbon resources and has opened the hydrocarbon reserves to foreign companies. The country is aiming for additional oil production capacity of around 2 MMb/d by 2027. The positive outlook for oil & gas industry in these countries is expected to support the market.

United States is one of the Largest Market for Well Intervention

As of February 2018, the United States has 968 active rigs and more than a million producing well, and is one of the largest markets for well intervention in the world. Drilling activity in the United States in 2018 seems to be positive with the addition of 51 active rig count in the first 40 days of 2018. Also, the government has opened around 98% its coastal water for drilling, which was earlier not allowed. As a result, the drilling activity is expected to further increase. With the increase in drilling activity, well intervention activities also increasing.

Access the full research report with ToC and List of Figures @https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/well-intervention-market-segmented-by-location-of-deployment-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Key Developments in the Market

January 2017: Schlumberger acquired Peak Well System, which is a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for well intervention, flow control, and well integrity

Major Players: Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes A GE Co., Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Expro Group, Archer, Odfjell Well Services, Axis Well Technology, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future well intervention market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

Direct purchase a single user copy@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3607182

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Industry Attractiveness - Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8. Regional Market Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Development, and Analyst View)

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: enquiry@orbisresearch.com

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.