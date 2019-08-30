Ruhnn Holding Limited to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Conduct Non-Deal Roadshow

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



Nomura China Investor Forum 2019, September 4-5, at the Mandarin Oriental Pudong in Shanghai, China



Guotai Junan Consumer Industry Conference 2019, September 5-6, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Shanghai, China



Haitong Securities Investor Seminar, September 17, at the Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai, China

The Company’s management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

Additionally, the management will conduct a Non-Deal Roadshow to meet with institutional investors in New York City and Boston from Monday, September 9, 2019, through Wednesday, September 11, 2019. To request a meeting with the management, please see the contact information listed at the end of this press release.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 133 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 172.0 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited

Sterling Song

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86-571-2629-8238

E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com



