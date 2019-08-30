Worldwide Propolis Market Analysis, 2019-2023 - Key Players are Apirio Polenectar, Apis Flora, Bee Health, Comvita, and Nature's Goodness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propolis Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Health benefits of consuming propolis



The anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties of propolis compositions make it ideal for use in healthcare products. Propolis is a vital ingredient in many healthcare products as it offers protection from bacteria, viruses, and fungi due to its properties.



Propolis helps to improve blood sugar levels, reduces pain from cold sores, treats minor burns, and prevents skin infections and gum diseases. The easy availability of products containing propolis extracts will lead to the expansion of the global propolis market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Increase in research activities to enhance propolis production in beehives



Beekeepers have undertaken several research activities to enhance the production of propolis. In November 2018, a team of researchers and beekeepers conducted a research study in the US to experiment with four diverse ways of enhancing propolis production in beehives.



The team observed propolis growth on four wall surfaces - plastic trap material on the interior of hive wall, parallel saw cuts on the interior of hive wall, a brush-roughened hive wall interior, and an unmodified hive wall interior. Such researches and studies are likely to introduce new methods to encourage resin deposits in the bee product industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segment Analysis & Market Dynamics



The propolis market analysis considers sales from healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages. The analysis also considers the sales of propolis in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the healthcare segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidative nature of propolis will play a significant role in the healthcare segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the global propolis market report looks at factors such as health benefits of consuming propolis, availability of propolis dietary food supplements, and growing preference for online shopping.



However, uncertainties in the declining number of honeybee colonies, improper storage facilities may lead to decomposition of propolis-based products, and adulteration of propolis products may hamper the growth of the propolis industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global propolis market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading propolis manufacturers, that include:



Apirio Polenectar

Apis Flora

Bee Health Ltd.

Comvita Ltd.

Nature's Goodness

Also, the propolis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in research activities to enhance propolis production in beehives

Blogging and digital media influencing propolis consumption

Restoration of natural bee habitats

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Apirio Polenectar

Apis Flora

Bee Health Ltd.

Comvita Ltd.

Nature's Goodness

