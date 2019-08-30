Global Carrier Screening Market Forecast 2019-2029: Capitalizing on the Potential Presented by the Emerging Markets of Asia

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carrier Screening Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology Type, 18 Countries Data, Autosomal Recessive Disorders, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carrier screening market was valued at $846.9 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow over $2.93 billion by 2029.



With a substantial increase in the demand for the carrier screening test and diagnostics tests based on sequencing, the carrier screening market is expected to witness impressive growth and promises to be a lucrative field for investment.



Carrier screening is a medical investigation to detect whether a carrier gene for a recessive disorder is present in a couple or a person, who does not know about the increased risk of being a carrier based on their partner and family history. Carrier screening can be considered at different life stages, for instance, by individuals or couples before pregnancy or even before the relationships commence.



Carrier screening is distinguished from newborn screening, which aims at detecting newborn with severe treatable diseases for early treatment and prevention. In communities with high burden of severe diseases, population prevention is said to be the appropriate aim of carrier screening, and in those cases reduced birth rates of affected children may be regarded as measure of success.



Introduction of new genetic technologies has made it possible to detect a much wider range of sequence variants, and simultaneously screen for different diseases at a faster turnaround time without significantly increasing the cost.



In North America, Australia, and Europe, the number of commercial laboratories is increasing and are also offering panels for carrier screening for over 100 diseases. A distinguished feature of carrier screening with diagnostic testing is that the test is usually offered to people with any symptom or sign of a specific health problem and increased risk.



