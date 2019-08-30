Sunflower Oil Meal Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sunflower Oil Meal market expected to grow because of increase in demand for feeds from the poultry industry

Sunflower Oil Meal is extracted from sunflower seeds. It is used as animal feed as it has high fiber content. Its high protein and high fiber content makes it more feasible as feed for ruminants or as sows for swine feed.

Oil extracted from sunflower seeds contains at least 20-40% protein. Sunflower oil Meal is used as livestock feeds as it is more degradable than soya bean or rapeseed meal. It is considered to be more safe for all animal species than other seed meals.

Due to its high fat content, sunflower oil meal is ideal for dairy cows as it is said to enhance the quality of the milk.

Also, the quality of Sunflower oil meal depends on plant characteristics and processing methods used.

Key Players

The latest report found on WGR, on the global Sunflower Oil Meal market has mentioned several noteworthy players ruling the Sunflower Oil Meal market. This list includes various prevalent vendors as well as new entrants.

Archer Daniel Midland

Cargill

Wilmar International

Optimus Agro Holding

Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant

Aston

VIOIL Holding

Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

Allseeds

SVMA Agro Products

Sunflower Oil Meal Market Analysis

Sunflower Oil Meal is cost effective as it is a by-product of sunflower oil processing.

It has a high content of methionine required to feed layer hens. The livestock industry is an ever-growing market that further influences the demand for sunflower oil meal.

The market for sunflower oil meal is concentrated around livestock industry and feed producing regions. Global feed production is more than 1 Billion metric tons.

Global market is valued at more than USD 5 million in 2017-2018 and is expected to be more than 7 million by 2024. The CAGR will be around 6% for 2019-2024.

Sunflower Oil Meal Industry Regional Analysis

USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions are influenced by changes in price and availability of Sunflower Oil Meal.

Market revenue for Europe was highest with USD 1.5 million in 2018 and high in the Asia-Pacific region. Production of Sunflower Oil Meal is expected to be largest in Europe with around USD 10 million in 2023.

Sunflower Oil seeds market is segmented by color, application, type and region. By color it is segmented as bright yellow, clear red, black, green and white. Global sunflower Oil seeds production as of 2019 is 50000 thousand tons, where Europe, Russia and Ukraine are the highest producers with about 10000-15000 thousand tons.

The demand for sunflower oil meal feed has increased significantly throughout the world and production is about 20 million tons in years 2018-2019.

Global sunflower seed production in 2018-19 estimated to be above 50 million tons, sunflower oil more than 19 million tons and sunflower meal at above 20 million tons.

