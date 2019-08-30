Mimecast to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference. Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 8:45 AM EDT (UTC-4:00) on September 5, 2019.



Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by logging in to:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2019/13202593084.cfm

The presentation will be available for replay following the live event, here: https://investors.mimecast.com/

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074



