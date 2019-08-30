Aquaponics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A recent report suggests that the Global Aquaponics market is set to rise at 13.4% of Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) in the period 2019-2024, over the last period, 2014-2019. The report predicts the market to reach around USD 1.34 bn, as against the actual figure ranging between USD 580 mn to 630 mn in 2018. The report consists of 15 chapters.

Aquaponics is a system where Aquaculture (raising aquatic animals like fish, snails, prawns, etc.) is combined with Hydroponics (raising plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In Aquaponics the animal excreta from aquaculture is introduced in the hydroponic system, where it is broken down into nitrates and nitrites by Nitrifying bacteria and the resultant nutrients are consumed by plants, whereas the clean water is re-circulated back to the aquaculture system. These excreta would have otherwise polluted and intoxicated the water, rendering it harmful for animals being raised.

The system is gaining market due to its frugality and utility.

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global aquaponics market segments based on four aspects; Manufacturer, type, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of Manufacturers include, Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, Pentair AES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Urban Farmers AG, Aquaponic Source, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Endless Food System, Aquaponic Place, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers, etc.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.

Segments based on Type include,

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

The revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%, while MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics. NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest.

Segments based on Application include,

Academic

Family

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa, in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Latin America- Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Russia

APAC- China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and India

The Middle East and Africa- Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

Breakdown data of the above regions are detailed in Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

North America and Europe are expected to be the largest market players in terms of revenue, for the said period, owing to technology driven culture, modern farming techniques and growing demand for organic products. APAC is also expected to contribute significantly to the market share due to immense growth potential due to increasing population leading to increased food demand. Farmers in India, China and South American countries are taking to aquaponics due to its frugality, simple technicality as well as increased income potential.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance and technological potential, and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Global Aquaponics Market.





