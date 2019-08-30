Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases are emerging health challenges in the global scenario. Herpes simplex, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are the most prevalent Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing refers to the testing, treatments, and the prevention of the Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD). The increase in the prevalence of STDs demands the growth of the STD testing market.

The STD testing helps in detections of all the sexually transmitted viruses. The government initiatives to curb the disease are also on the rise. The initiatives aim at controlling and prevent STDs and enhancing the quality of life of the people.

Market Drivers and Barriers

The rise in the number of people suffering from Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) is the key market driver of the testing market. The high prevalence of the disease necessitates the increase of the diagnosis facilities. Government policies and reimbursement policies further fuel the growth of the global market. An increase in patient education and growth in awareness level will also boost the market growth.

The lack of trained professionals and limited access to the STD diagnosis are some of the limiting factors that are expected to affect the growth of the market negatively. The lack of awareness among the people is also a barrier to the growth of the Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing market.



Top Players

The top players in the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corp., BioMerieux SA, Orasure, Becton Dickinson, and many more.

Market Division

The global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing market is segmented based on application, disease type, location of testing, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is subdivided into a research institute, hospital, clinic, and other applications.

Based on the disease type, the STD testing market is segmented into syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, human papillomavirus, herpes simplex virus, human immunodeficiency virus testing, and other types. The chlamydia segment is the highest contributor to the global market. The gonorrhea segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to its increased prevalence.

Depending on the location of testing, the STD testing market is segmented into point of care (POC) testing devices and laboratory testing devices. Although the laboratory testing segment occupies the highest segment, the POC testing segment is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Faster diagnosis through POC testing is anticipated to lead to the growth of the POC testing segment.

Depending on the region, the global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing market encompasses North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The region of North America has the highest share in the global market.

Top Industry News

The leading players in the STD testing market like the Abbott Laboratories and BioMerieux are adopting the POC testing devices due to its growing demand. The technological advances, coupled with the increase in awareness and initiates, will impact the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market positively.



