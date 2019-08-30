Beta Glucan Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Beta Glucan Market

Beta glucan is a type of β-D-glucose polysaccharides that forms in the cell walls of various cereals, bacteria, and fungi. People are now often looking for nutritious food supplements and are rejecting synthetic ingredients due to which the global beta glucan market can rise significantly in the coming years.

Several factors are playing crucial roles in taking the global beta glucan market forward. Manufacturers are developing innovative patented technologies, spurring awareness about sustainable food sources, providing substantial fund for research and development sector, and others to make sure that the beta glucan market grows in the coming years. However, promotion of product substitutes can be a detrimental factor for the global beta glucan market. But its use in the food & beverage sector can steer the market out of any long-term plunge.

Key Players of Global Beta Glucan Market =>

Several companies are taking part in the global beta glucan market. These companies are Kerry Group PLC, Cargill Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Frutarom, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ohly, Garuda International Inc., Super Beta Glucan, Milliporesigma, Associated British Foods Plc, Angel Yeast Company Ltd, Lesaffre Human Care, and DSM Food Specialties.

Segmentation:

The global beta glucan market can be segmented by source, form, and application for a better understanding of various factors and dynamics that can improve the market scenario in the coming years.

Based on the source, the beta glucan market can be segmented into seaweed, cereals, mushrooms, and yeast. These products are quite popular among food enthusiasts. People are looking for food that are loaded with nutrients and easily affordable. Products like mushroom, seaweed fit the bill perfectly.

Based on the form, the beta glucan market comprises insoluble and soluble. Both these sections enjoy traction from their niche clientele.

Based on the application, the beta glucan market can be segmented into food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is producing substantial rise in the global beta glucan market. In the personal care segment, this product is getting substantial traction. The pharmaceutical segment is also having strong market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are four regions that have been included in the global beta glucan market for a better demographic analysis. The report is backed by ample volume-wise and value-wise data.

North America and Europe are known for their awareness regarding the benefit of this product. The various sources of this component are also easily available. Various pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and personal care product manufacturers are promoting the demand for the product. These two regions have strong investment capacity for research ad development capacity, which can be considered substantial factor.

The APAC market is fast becoming lucrative for global manufacturers of beta glucan products. The region has a massive population where the knowledge of the benefits of beta glucan can play a fair game. On the other hand, rising disposable income is playing a crucial part in bringing various investors to the mainframe and trigger business growth.

