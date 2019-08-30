Biofertilizers Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Biofertilizers Market

Biofertilizers host living microorganisms, which influence the availability of nutrients. The chemical formulation holds the power to enhance quality of soils, which can be considered an organic and sustainable agricultural practice. Biofertilizers are gaining traction due to the growing demand to substitute hazardous fertilizers and its ability to increase agricultural productivity. The global biofertilizers market is expected to gain good momentum in the coming years and mark strong profits.

Several factors like the hike in consumer awareness, growing demand for genetically modified crops & organic food, and various imposition of strict regulations by governments are expected to provide impetus to the biofertilizer market growth. However, the market is facing challenges in terms of lack of acknowledgement of the product among farmers, dearth in funds, and suitable production facilities. These can dampen the normal growth rate. These products have shorter shelf-life compared to the traditional ones, which can be a decisive factor. But persistence in government support can bring back biofertilizers back on growth track.

Key Players of Global Biofertilizers Market =>

Several companies are showing great interest in taking the global biofertilizers market ahead. These companies are Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Limited, Bodisen Biotech Inc., Biomax Naturals, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, Kimitec Group, Lallemand Inc., Mapleton Agri Biotech Private Ltd, Novozymes A/S, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Symborg SL

Segmentation:

The global biofertilizers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and crop type. This segmentation aims at uncovering various potentials of the market, which can be explored later for better profits.

Based on the product type, the global biofertilizers market can be segmented into nitrogen-fixing, potash-mobilizing, phosphate-solubilizing, and others biofertilizers.

Based on the application, the global biofertilizers market can be segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. The others segment holds set treatment, seedling treatment, and drip system. The seed treatment segment is having notable growth due to its high efficiency, which is adding nutritional value to the crops.

Based on the crop type, the global biofertilizers market can be segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses & oilseeds, and others, The other segment comprises plantations and ornamental plants. The cereals & grains is providing good traction to the global biofertilizers market.

Regional Market:

Geographical study of the global biofertilizers market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World (RoW). This study aims at uncovering demographic challenges by having factors well-grouped and assessed.

North America and Europe are showing substantial potential to take the biofertilizers market ahead. Their technological prowess is a plus for the global market. At the same time, these regional markets are gaining much from government regulations that focus on products that has less or no health hazards. Several countries from these regions are developed, like the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and others.

The APAC market is witnessing a surge in environmental awareness, which is expected to promote the regional market. People are opting for healthy lifestyle, which is bound to inspire intake of biofertilizers. China is expected to contribute substantially to the market growth.

