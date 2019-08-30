NoSQL Database Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast to 2025

NoSQL Database Market 2019-2025

Market Highlights:

A NoSQL database provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of data that is modeled in means other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. Such databases have existed since the late 1960s, but did not obtain the "NoSQL" moniker until a surge of popularity in the early twenty-first century, triggered by the needs of Web 2.0 companies.NoSQL databases are increasingly used in big data and real-time web applications.NoSQL systems are also sometimes called "Not only SQL" to emphasize that they may support SQL-like query languages, or sit alongside SQL database in a polyglot persistence architecture.

Market segment by Type

Column

Document

Key-value

Graph

Market segment by Application

E-Commerce

Social Networking

Data Analytics

Data Storage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Manufacturers

DynamoDB

ObjectLabs Corporation

Skyll

MarkLogic

InfiniteGraph

Oracle

MapR Technologies

he Apache Software Foundation

Basho Technologies

Aerospike



