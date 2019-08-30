When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 29, 2019 FDA Publish Date: August 29, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Coffee/Tea Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) The Milk Lady’s, Peaceful Baby, and Diges-Tea Product Description:

Company Announcement

Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods, LLC of Welches, OR is recalling The Milk Lady’s Tea with LOT # ML6271950, Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea with LOT # PB781950, and Diges-Teas Herbal Tea with LOT # DT7619100, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Milk Lady’s, Peaceful Baby, and Diges-Teas were distributed in Oregon and Washington through New Seasons Market, and nationwide through Azure Standard, Mountainmels.com and Amazon.com. The affected tea products were distributed by Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods June 27, 2019 and July 20, 2019.

The Milk Lady’s Herbal Tea Blend, UPC 7 99632 05658 4, is packaged in a tall thin tin container with 2 oz of tea per tin, with a purple label. The LOT# of the recalled batch is # ML6271950. The LOT# can be located on the bottom of the tin package. The Best By Date of the Milk Lady’s Tea is listed as 7/2021.

Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea Blend, UPC 7 99632 05656 0, is packaged in a tall thin tin container with 2 oz of tea per tin, with a blue label. The LOT# of the recalled batch is #PB781950. The LOT# can be located on the bottom of the tin package. The Best By Date of the Peaceful Baby Tea is listed as 7/2021.

Diges-Teas Herbal Tea Blend, UPC 7 99632 05665 2, is packaged in a tall thin tin container with 2 oz of tea per tin, with a brown label. The LOT# of the recalled batch is #DT7619100. The LOT# can be located on the bottom of the tin package. The Best By Date of the Diges-Teas Herbal Tea is listed as 7/2021.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was initiated because the herbal teas were made with the recalled fennel seed whole that was supplied and recalled by Mountain Rose Herbs in Oregon. Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods has ceased production and distribution of this product as of July 20, 2019.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Mountain Mel’s The Milk Lady’s Tea with LOT # ML6271950, Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea with LOT # PB781950, and/or Diges-Teas Herbal Tea with LOT # DT7619100 are urged to take a photo of the product and lot label, email that to info@mountainmels.com for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions may contact Mountain Mel’s via email at info@mountainmels.com.