Sound Community Bank and Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announce 2018 & 2019 Accolades and Awards

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC) and Sound Community Bank announce several 2018 and 2019 accolades. SFBC was included in the 2019 American Banker list naming the top 200 small banks across the nation with a notable 3-year Return on Average Equity, claiming the 199th spot at 9.10%. This is well above the average of 7.44% for all 601 institutions achieving ranking criteria. Sound Community Bank ranked second in the Puget Sound Business Journal’s (PSBJ) Top Corporate Philanthropists small business category list. The PSBJ also named the Bank the 20th largest bank and the 55th largest public company in the State of Washington. SFCB and Sound Community Bank President and CEO, Laurie Stewart, was honored by American Banker as a “Woman to Watch” in 2018. Stewart ascended from Chair Elect to Vice Chair of the American Bankers Association Board of Directors in 2018; she will ascend to Chairperson of the American Bankers Association Board of Directors in October 2019. In July 2019, the Bank claimed first place per capita for Food Lifeline’s Food Frenzy in the Financial Sector, fundraising over $61,000 to support hungry children and families in Western Washington.



"Our commitment to stakeholders including shareholders, the communities we serve, employers and employees is reaffirmed by recognition of our performance. We achieve these milestones with our brand promise to be ‘Simply better here’,” said Laurie Stewart, President and CEO of SFBC and Sound Community Bank. "We are truly honored by these recognitions. They are the result of hard work, supporting our communities, remaining nimble, and teamwork within our organization."

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information:

Media Contact:

Brady Robb

(206) 448-0884 ext. 202



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.