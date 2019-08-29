Simcha Club Announces Open Enrollment for Families to Save on Summer Camp

Join Today We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Families who join the Simcha Club by November 1, 2019 and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good; earn saving rewards for 2020 Summer Camp in LA and SF

Join The Simcha Club to Save Money on Kids' Summer Camp” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring The Simcha Club to help families. Participating members who join the club by November 1, 2019; can now earn 2020 summer camp savings According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Do you want to send your kids to the best creative and STEM summer camps, and save thousands of dollars? Then, join our fun purpose driven club to do it all."How to Join the Simcha Club1. Parents refers a company, hiring professional staff that retains Recruiting for Good for search.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to a local cause.3. Recruiting for Good rewards Simcha Club Member a $2,500 camp saving.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We're a personal and purpose driven fun club for 100 LA and SF families."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



