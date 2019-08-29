NPI: Health & Wellness Companies Will Find Strong U.S. Economy as they Expand Sales in the U.S.

Mitch Gould is the CEO and founder of NPI, a company that helps health and wellness companies achieve their goals.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and wellness companies, both domestic and international, which seek to expand their retail sales in the U.S. will find a strong economy to support their plans.Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, said the American economy is still robust based on five leading economic indicators “We have a strong job market in the U.S. The economy added more than 164,000 jobs in July,” Gould said, adding GDP growth in the second quarter was “ideal” at 2.1 percent.Gould said three other leading economic indicators point to a strong U.S. economy:1. Durable Goods Orders rose 2 percent in July.2. The stock market is strong.3. Interest rates remain stable“You have to look at the entire economy. Overall, the U.S. economy is probably stronger than any other country in the world,” Gould said. “We are the largest economy in the world.”Gould said the American consumer is a driving force behind the U.S. economy’s strength.That view was echoed Bank of America’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, who told CNBC this month the U.S. “consumer is doing well and making more money. More importantly, they’re spending more money.”Moynihan added: “The U.S. consumer continues to spend and that will keep the U.S. economy in good shape.”For more information, visit nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.



