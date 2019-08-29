Church of Scientology’s Troop 313 to Present Merit Badge Academy

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 28th, Boy Scout Troop 313, chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, will host a Merit Badge Academy for Tampa Bay Scouts. The Academy will be held at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center in downtown Clearwater. Scouts can RSVP to earn their Chemistry, Electronics, Finger Printing and Crime Prevention badges. The Academy also includes, the Personal Management and Citizenship merit classes which are requisites for Eagle Scout ranking. There is a registration fee of $20, which covers the classes, breakfast and lunch.



Boy Scout merit badges give Scouts the opportunity to investigate over 100 areas of knowledge and skills. Troop 313 has many skilled badge councilors who want to share their knowledge with other troops.

“The Scout BSA program is really important to me,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the CCV Center. “I was a Scout myself and use Scouting principles in my life. So, it is an honor for me to help guide youth through their merit badges.”

First established in July 1996, Scout Troop 313 has progressed from 8 leaders and 8 Scouts, to 38 active Scouts. Since then, the Troop has produced 31 Eagle Scouts at a rate of more than one a year.

Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard was also an Eagle Scout. He said of Scouting, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.”

To register for the Merit Badge Academy, please contact Michael at the CCV Center at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org .

About the Church of Scientology

Scientology was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the US in 1954. There are now more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 184 nations. The Church of Scientology sponsors humanitarian global education programs. These programs raise awareness on the truth about drugs, human rights, morality and more. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org . The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization sponsors over 60 community events for qualifying non-profits every year.

Clemence Chevrot

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34a0e75d-d893-4628-b52e-53aed0dfd95b

