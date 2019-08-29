Sustainable Packaging Market Projected to Reach $412.7 Billion by the End of 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable packaging market reached USD 246,012.25 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 412,752.92 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 6.23% across the globe.



The global demand for Sustainable Packaging is increasing on the back of rising consumer awareness of people around the globe. Further, rising stringent government regulations are also impacting the market growth of sustainable packaging market.



North America is slated to account for a share of 29.87% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. Sustainable Packaging market reached 52,931.13 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 77,585.96 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.63% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. U.S. Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.66% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.73% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in food and beverage sector coupled with rising population over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 12,052.02 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,726.38 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. China Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.92% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 9.11% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the this region. MEA Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 22,278.87 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37,601.79 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. Middle East and Africa Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.39% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Global Sustainable Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material Type into Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, Glass and Others Sustainable Packaging. Among these segments, Sustainable Packaging by Paper and paperboard segment (24.77% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Sustainable Packaging across the globe. Further, paper and paperboard sustainable Packaging segment is anticipated to reach USD 106,519.97 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 60,929.03 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period. In addition, Sustainable Packaging in paper and paperboard segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.81% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent & Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary-Global Sustainable Packaging Market



5. Products Offered by Prominent Market Players



6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



7. Industry Analysis

7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities



9. Global Sustainable Packaging-Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027F

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2027F

10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2027F

10.2.1. By Material Type

10.2.1.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Material Type (2017-2027F)

10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type

10.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Material Type

10.2.2. By Process

10.2.2.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Process (2017-2027F)

10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Process

10.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Process

10.2.3. By Type of Packaging

10.2.3.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Type of Packaging (2017-2027F)

10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type of Packaging

10.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Type of Packaging

10.2.4. By Layers

10.2.4.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Layers (2017-2027F)

10.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Layers

10.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Layers

10.2.5. By Application

10.2.5.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Application (2017-2027F)

10.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

10.2.5.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Application

10.2.6. By Region

10.2.6.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Region (2018,2027F)



11. North America Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook



12. Europe Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook



13. Asia-Pacific Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook



14. Latin America Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook



15. Middle East & Africa Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Sustainable Packaging Market

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. DOW Chemical Company

16.2.1.1. Company Overview

16.2.1.2. Business Strategy

16.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings

16.2.1.4. Financial Performance

16.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

16.2.1.6. Risk Analysis

16.2.1.7. Recent Development

16.2.1.8. Regional Presence

16.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis

16.2.2. BASF SE

16.2.3. DS Smith

16.2.4. International Paper Company

16.2.5. Amcor Ltd.

16.2.6. Transcontinental Inc.

16.2.7. Sappi Limited

16.2.8. Tetra Pak International S.A.

16.2.9. Silgan Holdings Inc.

16.2.10. Mondi PLC

16.2.11. Orora

16.2.12. Sealed Air Corporation

16.2.13. Huhtamaki OYJ

16.2.14. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

16.2.15. Sonoco

16.2.16. Bemis Company

16.2.17. Other Prominent Players



17. Strategic Recommendations



