Sustainable Packaging Market Projected to Reach $412.7 Billion by the End of 2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sustainable packaging market reached USD 246,012.25 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 412,752.92 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 6.23% across the globe.
The global demand for Sustainable Packaging is increasing on the back of rising consumer awareness of people around the globe. Further, rising stringent government regulations are also impacting the market growth of sustainable packaging market.
North America is slated to account for a share of 29.87% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. Sustainable Packaging market reached 52,931.13 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 77,585.96 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.63% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. U.S. Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.66% in 2027 as compared to previous year.
Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.73% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in food and beverage sector coupled with rising population over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 12,052.02 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,726.38 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. China Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.92% in 2027 as compared to previous year.
Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 9.11% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the this region. MEA Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 22,278.87 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37,601.79 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. Middle East and Africa Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.39% in 2027 as compared to previous year.
Global Sustainable Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material Type into Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, Glass and Others Sustainable Packaging. Among these segments, Sustainable Packaging by Paper and paperboard segment (24.77% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Sustainable Packaging across the globe. Further, paper and paperboard sustainable Packaging segment is anticipated to reach USD 106,519.97 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 60,929.03 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period. In addition, Sustainable Packaging in paper and paperboard segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.81% in 2027 as compared to previous year.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Variables (Dependent & Independent)
3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
4. Executive Summary-Global Sustainable Packaging Market
5. Products Offered by Prominent Market Players
6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
7. Industry Analysis
7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Restraints
8.3. Trends
8.4. Opportunities
9. Global Sustainable Packaging-Risk Analysis
9.1. Demand Risk Analysis
9.2. Supply Risk Analysis
10. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027F
10.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2027F
10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2027F
10.2.1. By Material Type
10.2.1.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Material Type (2017-2027F)
10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type
10.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Material Type
10.2.2. By Process
10.2.2.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Process (2017-2027F)
10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Process
10.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Process
10.2.3. By Type of Packaging
10.2.3.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Type of Packaging (2017-2027F)
10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type of Packaging
10.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Type of Packaging
10.2.4. By Layers
10.2.4.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Layers (2017-2027F)
10.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Layers
10.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Layers
10.2.5. By Application
10.2.5.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Application (2017-2027F)
10.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
10.2.5.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2027F, By Application
10.2.6. By Region
10.2.6.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Share (%), By Region (2018,2027F)
11. North America Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
12. Europe Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
13. Asia-Pacific Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
14. Latin America Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
15. Middle East & Africa Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Sustainable Packaging Market
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. DOW Chemical Company
16.2.1.1. Company Overview
16.2.1.2. Business Strategy
16.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings
16.2.1.4. Financial Performance
16.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
16.2.1.6. Risk Analysis
16.2.1.7. Recent Development
16.2.1.8. Regional Presence
16.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis
16.2.2. BASF SE
16.2.3. DS Smith
16.2.4. International Paper Company
16.2.5. Amcor Ltd.
16.2.6. Transcontinental Inc.
16.2.7. Sappi Limited
16.2.8. Tetra Pak International S.A.
16.2.9. Silgan Holdings Inc.
16.2.10. Mondi PLC
16.2.11. Orora
16.2.12. Sealed Air Corporation
16.2.13. Huhtamaki OYJ
16.2.14. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
16.2.15. Sonoco
16.2.16. Bemis Company
16.2.17. Other Prominent Players
17. Strategic Recommendations
