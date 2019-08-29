Yamaha ATV & SxS Racers Look to Clinch Championships

bLU cRU Riders Dominate Production Stock Class in AMA ATV Motocross

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , announces several ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) bLU cRU racers look to clinch championships as many series approach their final rounds and the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) circuit ramps back up after its summer hiatus. Already wrapping their season up and dominating the top three spots in the AMA ATV Motocross (ATV MX) Production Stock Premier class aboard their podium-proven YFZ450Rs are Chad Wienen, Thomas Brown, and Cody Ford.



Aiming to secure his fifth straight GNCC XC1 Pro ATV title, reigning champ Walker Fowler is gearing up for the second half of the series, where he holds a comfortable 65-point lead with his WFR / GBC / Fly Racing-backed YFZ450R. In the SxS racing series, the Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League comes to an end this weekend at the World Championship Off-Road Races in Crandon, Wisconsin, where Yamaha bLU cRU SxS racers, CJ Greaves and Brock Heger will compete in the Pro Stock class, while Rod VanEperen will participate in the Pro Mod class in his Powersports 1 / Yamalube / GYTR / Beyond Redline / Bayland Building YXZ1000R. Heading into the final race, Greaves leads the Pro Stock class in his Monster Energy / Maxxis / Yamalube / GYTR / Greaves Motorsports YXZ1000R. In addition to the Short Course series, Heger currently stands second overall in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Production 1000 class in his BH Motorsports / Yamaha / Weller Racing / Maxxis YXZ1000R.

In celebration of the victories in the ATV MX Production Stock Premier class, Yamaha is awarding the top three finishers with bLU cRU contingency payouts: Wienen will be awarded $2,500 for first, Brown $1,500 for second, and Ford $750 for third overall. In addition, Yamaha will present Craig Beebe with a $500 ShopYamaha.com gift card for winning the Production Stock class on a YFZ450R. Recipients will receive their awards at the ATV MX banquet later this year.

For the 2020 ATV MX season, Yamaha’s bLU cRU racer support program will offer payout and prize opportunities – including the chance to win a brand new YFZ450R – to eligible participants competing in the majority of the Production Stock rounds. Yamaha’s bLU cRU contingency for the overall winners of the 2020 ATV MX season’s Production Stock classes will be as follows:

Production Stock Premier: First- $2,500, Second- $1,500, Third- $750, Fourth- $500, Fifth- $250

Production Stock: First- $500 ShopYamaha.com gift card

Production Stock C: First- $500 ShopYamaha.com gift card

Production Stock Premier, Stock, and C class bLU cRU racers: entered to win a new YFZ450R

In addition to the Production Stock Premier class wins, Wienen and Brown also finished the ATV MX season on the AMA Pro class podium in second and third overall, respectively. After an intense and hard-fought battle with Brown in Moto 2, Wienen finished first overall at the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this past weekend on his Wienen Motorsports / SSI / Walsh / GYTR YFZ450R, earning a first-place finish for the third time this season, and ninth podium finish. Brown finished the finale on his TBrown 84 Training / CST Tires YFZ450R in third overall, earning 361 total points for the season. Wienen and Brown will go on to represent Team USA in Germany at the Quadcross of European Nations in October of this year.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

For more information on the bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV and SxS racing, visit www.YamahabLUcRU.com. Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social at www.Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors, or by searching the following hashtags on all social platforms: #YXZ1000R #YFZ450R #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #bLUcRU #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #REALizeYourPodium #AssembledInUSA

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f1768c-b94d-4597-8002-2f9a8f528540

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a38b1b2b-d477-41de-8e24-aabc32126e22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cbbbcde-a9d2-46d8-bb05-5cc18ba64b95

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb92289-4694-44d4-a0d6-c9cd5c5de5b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53989c90-4cb8-42e4-a7b6-27b8324c8aa2

