Sunwing returns to Sault Ste. Marie for the 12th consecutive season with new flights to Varadero, Cuba

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for residents of Sault Ste. Marie looking to trade snow for sun this winter; Sunwing is returning to Sault Ste. Marie Airport for the 12th consecutive season and offering weekly flights to Varadero , Cuba for the first time; operating weekly between December 12, 2019 and April 9, 2020.



Vacationers who choose to head south this winter can look forward to a quintessential Cuban beach getaway in Varadero. Home to some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, Varadero’s pristine white-sand shores and friendly people have made this tropical destination a long-time favourite for Canadian travellers. Whether sun-seekers are dreaming of a family-friendly getaway or an adults only escape, Varadero has something to offer everyone.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented on the news, “We are delighted that our service out of Sault Ste. Marie has been so well-received. As a result of ongoing support from residents, we’re excited to be returning to Sault Ste. Marie Airport for the 12th consecutive season and providing convenient access to one of the most popular vacation destinations this winter.”

Travellers who take advantage of this new flight service can choose from a range of resorts for all ages, tastes and budgets. Families will love Grand Memories Varadero , nestled on a calm stretch of beach with activities for everyone including a kids club featuring popular characters Toopy and Binoo™. Vacationers planning an adults only getaway can stay at Melia Las Antillas , offering a relaxing ambiance with convenient amenities and spacious accommodations. Iberostar Tainos is another popular choice in Varadero, with plenty of resort-offered activities like snorkelling and dance lessons.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy a host of benefits when they book their tropical getaway before September 6th for travel between December 18th, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. The tour operator is offering the ultimate package deal including a complimentary Price Drop Guarantee with up to $600 cash back per couple*, reduced deposits of $50 per person, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed** and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

** An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/364afc6b-95d1-41ef-957d-dbd0d66a63cb

Varadero



