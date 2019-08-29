Dinosaur show—the main feature of Dinosaur Days—on stage at the Church of Scientology Dublin Community Centre

A magical weekend for Dublin kids and their families at the Church of Scientology Community Centre.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was something for everyone at Dinosaur Days at the Church of Scientology Dublin Community Centre. Thousands of visitors joined in the fun. The Dinosaur Show in the Community Centre auditorium was packed for every performance. There were fabulous funfair rides, a reptile petting zoo, an entire village of bouncy houses, arts and crafts, face painting, great food and wonderful company.

If anything, it was even better than last year’s Dinosaur Days, but what better way to describe it than in the social media comments of those who made it so special—the many families who took part. And here they are:

“Was a brilliant day. All 4 of our kids had such a great day. We had a ball too. I can’t even pick out a favorite part as it was all too enjoyable. We will definitely visit again.”

“It was such an amazing weekend. The staff are amazingly friendly and really made the day special. The kids laughed and a smile was painted across their faces all day long. The Dino show was brilliant from start to finish—it was so educational but in a way even our 4-year-old watched the whole lot and learned so much. I can’t wait to go back.”

“The church had a family Dino day today. I personally walked away thinking these guys have a nice outlook on life and it shines through with their outgoing personalities.”

“Thank you so much for the roaring fun time. Our little girl had an amazing experience and she enjoyed every bit of it. You guys were awesome. Fab job.”

“Thanks so much for such a wonderful day today. It was our first time in the centre. So many different people there today with different beliefs ideologies all getting along but the same spirit of happiness shared. It was a gorgeous day and a lot of happy faces all around.”

“What an epic day yesterday!!! We’re getting ready for another big day of roaring fun.”

The Scientology Community Centre opened in October 2017 as a hub for local activities and events, in keeping with the intention of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that all Scientology organizations are to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts. The Centre has welcomed thousands of guests to hundreds of events, including family fun days, music and art events, benefit concerts in aid of local charities, dance competitions, talks on the subject of volunteering, drug abuse, human rights and more. The facility is made available for use as a priority to local charities, religious or nonprofit organizations and individuals who work to benefit the community.

To experience the unique atmosphere of the Church of Scientology Dublin, watch Destination: Dublin on the Scientology Network

Follow the Scientology news on the Scientology Newsroom

Destination Scientology: Dublin



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.