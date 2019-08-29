Pen Needles Market Report, 2019: Forecast to 2025 - Standard Pen Needles Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 10.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pen Needles - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pen Needles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%.



Standard Pen Needles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Standard Pen Needles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$84.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$140.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Standard Pen Needles will reach a market size of US$153.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$499.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Arkray, Inc. (Japan)

Artsana S.p.A. (Italy)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

GlucoRx Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Htl-Strefa S.A. (Poland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Owen Mumford Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

UltiMed Inc. (Ulticare) (USA)

Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)

Allison Medical (USA)

