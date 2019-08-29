Global Cryocooler Market Outlook 2019-2025: Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 7.6%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryocooler - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cryocooler market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%.



Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$682.5 Million by the year 2025, Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$115.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers will reach a market size of US$18.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$352.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Advanced Research Systems Inc. (USA)

AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH (Germany)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Brooks Automation Inc. (USA)

Chart Industries Inc. (USA)

Creare LLC (USA)

Cryomech Inc. (USA)

Fabrum Solutions Ltd. (New Zealand)

Janis Research Company LLC (USA)

L3 Cincinnati Electronics (USA)

Le-tehnika d.o.o. (Slovenia)

Lihan Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Oxford Cryosystems (United Kingdom)

Ricor - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems (Israel)

Sierra Lobo Inc. (USA)

Stratox Limited (United Kingdom)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Sunpower Inc. (USA)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (USA)

Thales Cryogenics B.V. (The Netherlands)

Tristan Technologies Inc. (USA)

Vacree Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

