Surgical Drills, 2019: World Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies (2016-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Drills Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Surgical Drills Market was valued at USD 419.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 636 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.



The surgical drills are in huge demand as most crucial surgeries require these drills, an efficient technological evolution has been observed in surgical drills over this decade.



Surgical site infections were initially major concern especially during surgeries that required an application of drills. The initial designs of surgical drills were based on domestic drilling machines which carried a huge risk of bone & tissue damage along with post-surgery infections. However, over the period of time the surgical drills have changed drastically and available in various designs and well-equipped with a wide range of accessories.



The key factors responsible for the growth of surgical drills market is incessant development in the technology of surgical drills, raising awareness related to surgical treatment, and up-gradation in the healthcare infrastructure & equipment in developing countries from Asia, Africa, & South America.



Surgical drills are segmented based on the type of products such as pneumatic drills, electric drills, battery-powered drills, and accessories. Pneumatic drills were identified as the largest segment in 2017 due to key market driving factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma conditions, pneumatic drills are comparatively lower back end costs compared to other drills, and it is the most ideal surgical drill for dental/oral surgeries as it provides superior torque compared to battery-powered drill.



In case of several applications provided by surgical drills, orthopedic application dominated the market in year 2017bdue to major factors responsible for the growth of this segment are rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases & trauma injuries, and significant demand for orthopedic implants whose ideal placement is assisted by surgical drills. According to the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030 the demand for primary knee arthroplasties is projected to grow by 4.5% and reach 3.48 million procedures in the United States. Thus, to meet such a huge demand for the surgical drills market with specifically growing throughout the forecast period.



North America identified as the largest surgical drills market due to high patient & physician awareness related to safety & efficiency of surgical drills and developed healthcare infrastructure along with highly accessible technologically enhanced surgical drills.



Market Competition Assessment



The growth of surgical drills is at a steady pace and major market players are building strategies on the development of drills that will provide efficient and cost-effective products. The major surgical drill manufacturers present in the surgical drills market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, and B.Braun Melsungen AG among others.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of chronic orthopedic, dental and neurological diseases assisting the growth of surgical drills

Technological advancements in the surgical drills are incessantly carried out due to an increasing demand for efficient surgical drills to prevent post-surgery complications

The Asia Pacific will remain as the fastest growing surgical drills market due to developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism industry coupled with an increasing number of hospitals

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Surgical Drills Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Type of Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Surgical Drills Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Assisting the Growth of Various Surgeries Carried Out such as Orthopedic Surgery, Dental Surgery & Neurosurgery

3.2.2. Incessant Development in the Technology & Manufacturing Material of Surgical Drills

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Increasing Cases Reported Related to the Post-Surgery Complications Associated with Surgical Drills

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Mounting Awareness Related to the Selection of Surgical Drill based on Specific Application coupled with Modern Accessories & Features

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Type of Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pneumatic Drills

4.3. Electric Drills

4.4. Battery Powered Drills

4.5. Accessories



Chapter 5. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Orthopedic Surgery

5.3. Neurosurgery

5.4. ENT Surgery

5.5. Dental Surgery

5.6. Other Surgeries



Chapter 6. Global Surgical Drills Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Surgical Drills Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Surgical Drills Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drills Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Surgical Drills Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Surgical Drills Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Stryker Corporation

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7.3. Medtronic PLC

7.4. DePuy Synthes

7.5. De Soutter Medical

7.6. CONMED Corporation

7.7. adeor Medical AG

7.8. Arthrex Inc.

7.9. AlloTech Co. Ltd.

7.10. B. Braun Melsungen AG



