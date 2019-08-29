Formulation Additives Market To Reach USD 33.34 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Formulation Additives Market Size – USD 20.56 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Formulation Additives Industry Trends –Research for eco-friendly products

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing use of formulation additives in construction and transportation industries, rising demand for formulation additives in oil & gas manufacturing, food & beverage are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Formulation Additives during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Formulation Additives market was valued at USD 20.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 33.34 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Formulation additives are extensively used to adjust the qualities of the adhesive formulation, which helps in improving the efficiency, durability and appearance of the product. Formulation additives are also used to enhance the building structures and reduce the need for maintenance. They are widely used in adhesive and sealant application. The demand for formulation additives is rapidly increasing due to its increasing use in number of industries. The global formulation additives market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing use of formulation additives in construction and transportation industries, rising demand for formulation additives in oil & gas manufacturing, food & beverage. However, increasing prices of raw materials is a major hindrance for the growth of global formulation market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rheology modifiers are important additives used in almost every coating to achieve desired rheological characteristics for the particular application. Apart from getting desired viscosity, these additives also help in controlling paint shelf stability, ease of application, open time / wet edge and sagging

Rheology modifiers are further segmented into organic and inorganic rheologic modifiers. Usually organic rheology modifiers are surface active and they may be part of the polymeric film matrix during film-formation. Organoclays, organically modified laminar silicates, are the most widely used inorganic Rheology modifiers and are being applied for various purposes in the paint and coating industry

Defoamers are widely used due to its ability to suppress and destroy foam and its negative effects prior to and during application of a coating. By removing or inhibiting air bubbles they are vital process aids throughout the paint production, as well as the application process

Dispersing Agents are usually used to wet and stabilize pigments and other particles within paints, coatings and ink formulations. For formulators they represent an important component as they provide color strength, gloss, viscosity stability and prevent sedimentation of particles

On the basis of type, the global formulation additives market is segmented into rheology modifiers, defoamers, dispersing agents and others. Rheology modifiers is anticipated to have the largest market share with a CAGR 6.7% in the global formulation additives market. Rheology modifiers help in controlling paint shelf stability, ease of application, open time / wet edge and sagging. They further influence leveling, settling and film forming. Depending on rheology modifiers features and required adjustments, they are added to the mill-base or during let-down

In terms of region, Asia Pacific has the largest market share and is also the fastest growing market with a CGAR 6.8% in the global formulation additives market due to increasing use of formulation additives in various industries, such as construction, transportation, and furniture & flooring

North America is expected to have substantial market share in the global formulation additives market owing to the increase in the demand of formulation additives in construction, packaging, automotive industries

On basis of end use, construction is anticipated to be the largest consumer with a CAGR 6.6% in the global formulation additives market. Formulation additives are used in construction industry to optimize foam control and architectural coatings, enhance dispersion properties, better wetting

Key players in the global formulation additives include BASF, Eastman, Evonik, BYK Additives, Dow, Cabot, Allnex, Münzing, Arkema, Honeywell, Momentive

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Formulation additives market on the basis of type, end use, and region

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Replacement & Renovation

New Construction

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

