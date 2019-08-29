Youth for Human Rights Aims to Teach 50,000 their Rights by the 71st Anniversary of the UN Declaration

Youth march through Ybor City, Tampa for human rights to raise awareness on the 30 human rights

We want to empower youth to become the humanitarian leaders of tomorrow.” — Cristian Vargas, ED YHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 10th marks the 71st Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Youth for Human Rights is launching a Florida-wide challenge to teach 50,000 youth between now and the month of December their rights outlined in the document. Youth for Human Rights organizes marches, petition drives, art shows and video presentations all over the world in recognition of the International Day of Human Rights on December 10th.

"We want to empower youth to become the humanitarian leaders of tomorrow," said Cristian Vargas, the ED of Youth for Human Rights (YHR) Florida chapter. So far, over a dozen schools and organizations have agreed to take part in this drive. YHR will provide free human rights educational booklets, posters and public service announcements to anyone who wants to participate.

Partnering schools have shown the YHR 30 Rights, 30 Ads PSAs weekly to their student body, or put up the posters all around the schools. They have also read the human rights articles during daily announcements. Other schools and organizations have held marches and hosted seminars using the YHR material, posters and banners.

For more information about Youth Human Rights Florida, or to get involved in this challenge and receive free material, please contact Cristian at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow Youth for Human Rights Florida on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date! @HumanrightsFL.

About The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights:

UDHR is a United Nations benchmark document written in 1948 that proclaims what everyone's rights are, no matter what color, background or belief. It sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected and it has been translated into over 500 languages.

About Youth for Human Rights Florida:

Youth for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors YHR, although YHR remains non-religious in nature and content.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.