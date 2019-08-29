The Gambia : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
August 29, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The government has highlighted infrastructure development as a key element of The Gambia’s National Development Plan, 2018–21. After a spurt in the early years of the millennium, public investment slowed down and since 2008 has averaged only about 6 percent of GDP, around two percentage points lower than the average of sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries. Public investment has been constrained by tight fiscal constraints and high debt levels. The need for increased public investment in the Gambia should be balanced against potential fiscal risks related to future Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) investments. These risks should be carefully managed to mitigate any negative impact on the government’s fiscal and debt management strategy.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/277
English
Publication Date:
August 29, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513512211/1934-7685
Stock No:
1GMBEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
66
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.