Global Key Management as a Service Market Report, 2019-2025 - Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies
Key Management as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27%.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.8% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$368.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Google LLC (USA)
- Ciphercloud Inc. (USA)
- Amazon Web Services (USA)
- Gemalto N.V.
- Egnyte
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Key Management Service: An Introduction
- Features and Benefits of Key Management as a Service
- Key Management as a Service: A Market Primer
- Deployment of Key Management as a Service in Public Cloud Offers Advantages to Digital Businesses
- Rapid Cloud Adoption by Companies Drive the Cloud Encryption Application Segment
- BFSI, the Largest Vertical of Key Management as a Service Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Key Management as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Services (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies
- Benefits Outweigh Risks: Reason Enough for Companies to Opt Cloud Migration
- Refresh Cycles of Software and Hardware
- Security Threats
- Compliance Essentials
- Pay as you Go for Capacity on Demand
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Key Management in the Cloud: A Perspective
- Key Management System Vs Service
- Focus on Improving Operational Excellence Driving the Key Management as a Service Market
- Challenges within the Key Management Encryption Project
- System Administration and Maintenance
- User Training
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Key Management as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Solutions (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Key Management as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Solutions (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
