Global Key Management as a Service Market Report, 2019-2025 - Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Management as a Service - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Management as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27%.



Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.8% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$368.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

IBM Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Google LLC (USA)

Ciphercloud Inc. (USA)

Amazon Web Services (USA)

Gemalto N.V.

Egnyte

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Key Management Service: An Introduction

Features and Benefits of Key Management as a Service

Key Management as a Service: A Market Primer

Deployment of Key Management as a Service in Public Cloud Offers Advantages to Digital Businesses

Rapid Cloud Adoption by Companies Drive the Cloud Encryption Application Segment

BFSI, the Largest Vertical of Key Management as a Service Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Key Management as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Services (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies

Benefits Outweigh Risks: Reason Enough for Companies to Opt Cloud Migration

Refresh Cycles of Software and Hardware

Security Threats

Compliance Essentials

Pay as you Go for Capacity on Demand

Mergers & Acquisitions

Key Management in the Cloud: A Perspective

Key Management System Vs Service

Focus on Improving Operational Excellence Driving the Key Management as a Service Market

Challenges within the Key Management Encryption Project

System Administration and Maintenance

User Training

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Key Management as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Solutions (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Key Management as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Solutions (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpudro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.