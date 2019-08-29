Law Enforcement Software - Global Market Insights, Trends and Opportunities (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Law Enforcement Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9%.



Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$420 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$615.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Alert Public Safety Solutions (USA)

Axon Enterprise Inc. (USA)

Blueline Grid (USA)

Capers (USA)

CODY Systems (USA)

Column Technologies Inc. (USA)

CyberTech Systems and Software Inc. (USA)

Cyrun (USA)

Dflabs S.p.A. (Italy)

Diverse Computing Inc. (USA)

eFORCE Software (USA)

End2End Inc. - ARMS (USA)

Esri (USA)

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Incident Response Technologies Inc. (USA)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (USA)

Nuance Communications Inc. (USA)

NumeriCA Corporation (USA)

Omnigo Software (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Palantir Technologies (USA)

PTS Solutions Inc. (USA)

Wynyard Group (USA)

