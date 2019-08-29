Author & Ethical Hacker Jamie Woodruff to Keynote Armor’s Inaugural Cloud Security User Conference, SecureCon

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Armor®, a leading global cloud security-as-a-service provider, is pleased to announce Jamie Woodruff will be the keynote speaker for Armor’s inaugural user conference, SecureCon, October 21-23, at Westin Dallas Downtown Hotel. Woodruff will be speaking on Oct. 22 about “The Changing Face of Cybersecurity,” covering such topics as cybersecurity and risk in technology, network security, hacking and social engineering.

Woodruff began his cyber career when he successfully hacked Facebook as a student at Bangor University. He continues to discover exploits and vulnerabilities within leading applications such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and Apple. He has also uncovered weaknesses in the cybersecurity posture of numerous high-profile operations.

As an ethical hacker and security analyst (for both physical and cyber environments), Woodruff is able to demonstrate how easy it can be to enter secure locations such as server rooms, simply by impersonating a pizza delivery person and using lock-picking skills. His demos are, of course, carried out with the full authorization of companies as part of ethical penetration testing.

Woodruff currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for Metrix Cloud Ltd., an IT support and security specialist company in the U.K., and he is a cyber safety advisor for the Cyber Smile Foundation, which specializes in combating online cyberbullying.

In addition to Woodruff’s keynote, attendees of SecureCon will participate in hands-on training sessions focused around security and compliance in the public and hybrid cloud. They will also participate in sessions detailing backup and recovery solutions and cloud security tools that provide a more secure application development environment, among other topics. The conference includes sessions for business leaders and technical practitioners.

Armor invites all clients and partners to attend SecureCon in October, see Jamie Woodruff and learn about the security solutions that are going to protect your organization’s on-premise, public and private data environments from current and emerging threats. Learn more and register today!

