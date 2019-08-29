Spectral Financial LAUNCHES SOLUTIONS FOR COMPREHENSIVE CRYPTOCURRENCY TRANSACTIONAL SAFETY AND REGULATORY COMPLIANCE SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Spectral Financial, LLC a new firm that strives to reduce risk in the cryptocurrency space by providing transactional safety and regulatory compliance services, announced the launch of its business with the intent of serving institutional clients with business process outsourcing options, and individuals with direct-to-consumer products. By ensuring transactional safety and regulatory compliance, the company believes their solutions will drive legitimacy and a broader adoption of the cryptocurrency economy.

Born from cryptocurrency and blockchain-data analysis, Spectral Financial is a natural evolution in the realization that the cryptocurrency space is still regarded as a “smugglers den.” It is well known that regulatory compliance, reduction of transactional risk, and consumer protection is lacking in the current cryptocurrency market due to complex and differing regional requirements. Utilizing their combined 30 years of expertise working on regulatory compliance, AML, and KYC for various top tier financial and government institutions, they have created unique solutions to simplify compliance processes to ensure adherence to current and perceived future regulations.

Spectral Financial’s unique solutions to reduce risk and legitimize the cryptocurrency space for mass adoption are described below:

SPECTRAL DATA SERVICES

The keystone of the Spectral offerings is Spectral Data Services. Spectral Data Services powers the core data and analytical services for all Spectral products and service lines. This includes consolidated data and AI-driven analytical proprietary processes such as anti-money laundering, threat analysis, and other data-driven processes and insights.

SPECTRAL COMPLIANCE SERVICES

Spectral Compliance Services is primarily a business process outsourcing (BPO) service line. This service line is a people-based service and is centered on a compliance management system that coordinates effort and compliance resources.

SPECTRAL SHIELD

Spectral Shield is designed to mitigate risk in peer-to-peer and over-the-counter transactions. Spectral Shield is built into the other Spectral services but is also offered as an independent service for those who want the protection it offers but would rather use it to harden or complement their own digital wallet technology.

SPECTRAL WALLET

Spectral Wallet is a digital currency wallet that focuses on regulatory compliance and consumer protection. Spectral Wallet is integrated with Spectral Compliance Services, Spectral Data Services, and Spectral Shield. All Spectral Wallet users have been verified by Spectral Compliance Services.

Spectral Financial currently supports over 25 blockchain and digital currency technologies and will continue to add more as they scale.

For more information visit https://www.spectralfinancial.com

Contact:

https://www.spectralfinancial.com/#contact



