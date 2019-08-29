Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis Announces its 2019 Programming for its 25th Year Celebrating Life-Saving Innovations

Bringing together the industry’s leading suppliers, engineers, executives, and thought leaders, and providing extensive content across sectors

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis , the Midwest’s leading medical technology event, today announced its 2019 programming, offering medtech engineers and innovators three immersive conference tracks across research and development (R&D), product development, and quality and manufacturing. The well-established show, which will be celebrating its 25th year as it graces the halls of the Minneapolis Convention Center October 23-24, will also provide attendees the opportunity to sit in on a number of panels, presentations, demos, and solutions in its theater-style educational hubs, MedTech Central and the Engineering HQ .



To commemorate MD&M’s 25th anniversary, the expo will acknowledge brands that have been with MD&M from its inception, and will also feature a 25th Anniversary Networking Zone with a Hall of Fame showcasing long-time supporting companies.

The MD&M Minneapolis two-day conference runs alongside Automation Technology Expo (ATX) , Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis , MinnPack , and PLASTEC Minneapolis . To register for free as press, please visit: minneapolis.im.informa.com/2019/registrations/Media .

“As the flagship event serving the larger Minnesota medical design and manufacturing hub, we’re excited to bring together the industry’s leading suppliers, engineers, executives, and thought leaders in a dedicated space where they can network, build connections, and ultimately create solutions to move the industry forward,” said Suzanne Schoenfeld, MD&M Minneapolis event manager. “This year’s topics will focus on the medtech industry’s biggest opportunities for advancement including artificial intelligence, automation, emerging technologies, digital health, implantable devices, user-centered design, and more.”

In addition to the conference’s silver jubilee, 2019 marks the welcome of new event partner MedFuse , the first conference of its kind focused on the intersection of connected devices and data within the broad spectrum of medical practice from healthcare to medical devices. MD&M offers attendees a sneak peak of what’s in store at the MedFuse 2019 conference—taking place alongside MD&M on the second day of the event—with two free sessions at MedTech Central. The session details can be found below.

The Industrialist Dilemma: How Market-Leading Companies Face the Challenges of IoT & Digital Product Development

As software disciplines and digital platforms become the source of market innovation and product differentiation, traditional medical manufacturing companies often find themselves threatened by emerging competitors and internal competency gaps. It's difficult to add digital capabilities to existing products in order to leverage data and user experiences to drive new business models. Jim VanderMey will share case study materials and content from his collaboration with Rob Siegel of Stanford's Graduate School of Business that will help identify changes market-leading companies need to address when beginning digital or IoT product development.

How Much PII is TMI? Designing for Privacy in a World of IoMT and Healthcare Big Data

Come hear a leading expert talk about a practical approach to designing for privacy with emerging technologies in the medical and healthcare space. This presentation will focus on real-world privacy by design analysis that addresses mental wellbeing using artificial intelligence (AI). You'll be able to discuss the evolving privacy and security-related legal challenges facing emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data as it relates to the healthcare and medical space and ask questions to help you better understand the challenges facing medical devices.

A selection of MD&M conference programming is below.

Research & Development (R&D)

Next-Gen Innovation in Material Choices

Material choices for medical devices are always evolving. Trends like miniaturization, repeat use, 3D printing, and digital patient care are driving modernization in the marketplace. In this session, attendees will learn more about these application-specific material innovations, and the role of color used to meet the new demands of end users.

Strategic Partnerships with Big Medtech: What Medical Device Manufacturers Need to Know

For many device manufacturers, overcoming the immense pressure for using time and money appropriately can be daunting. Partnering with specialized groups to grow your business and develop a long-term strategic partnership with a large medtech company can be the right solution. This session will include topics including the benefits and considerations for entering into a strategic partnership, the types of structured arrangements for medical device manufacturers with large strategic MedTech commercial organizations, how to optimize success and growth, and exit planning and wind down considerations.

Product Development

Panel: The Top 5 Things You Need to Know About the Implantable Internet of Things

Body-worn IoT devices are quickly gaining adoption in the healthcare space, but the next horizon is IoT devices that can be placed inside the body. Applying big data and IoT to implants can help improve the quality of life for many people. But there are risks and challenges, from surgical considerations, to adoption, to device design. This panel will discuss design challenges with technology, as well as the barriers and successes of implementation in developing economies with use cases examples, body burden, creating the ecosystem, and overcoming regulatory and quality concerns, including cyber security.

Preparing to be a Data Driven Medical Device Organization

The future of medical devices is firmly rooted in a risk-aware environment, and the secret to success in a risk-aware environment is data analytics. Data generated by a medical device needs to be accurately collected, stored, retrieved, and analyzed within the framework of patient privacy, driven by regulations across the globe. Topics to be covered in this session include how data analytics allows for better design iteration, maintenance of high quality control, superior service to end users and personalized medicine, how to follow good data practices in documentation and manufacturing, overcoming regulatory concerns around handling patient data, tools, tips, and case examples for data collection, labeling, storage and analysis, audits, and education.

Quality & Manufacturing

What Manufacturing Engineers Can Teach Design Engineers About Cost & Quality

One of the biggest complaints heard by manufacturing engineers is they're not involved until it's too late. Your device might be innovative, but if it's too costly to produce, and it doesn't meet quality standards, it may never get off the ground. In this session, manufacturing engineers will learn how to work with the design team to think ahead to avoid this fate.

Best Practices for Implementing Sensors & AI in Your Medical Device Manufacturing Efforts

Industrial IoT plays a huge role in smart manufacturing today, and includes augmented and virtual reality, big data analytics, and robotic process automation. The use of IoT sensory systems will allow for more precise control of processes, defect reduction, quality control, and cost optimization, while allowing for a sharper focus on innovation and product differentiation. While the benefits are vast, there are also challenges with implementing these technologies, so what is the best way to refine the use of these smart manufacturing tools in your process? Topics within this session will include better practices for implementing smart manufacturing technologies into existing manufacturing lines, focusing on more complicated initiatives, such as in-line predictive production quality that generates greater benefits, and case examples in medical device manufacturing.

Connect with MD&M Minneapolis: #AdvMfgExpo

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Markets’ Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/609a98fb-37cd-4f41-bc31-f451ef3c972f

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423 Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792 Tam Nguyen, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797

MD&M Minneapolis 2019 MD&M Minneapolis 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.