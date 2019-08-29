USMJ Announces Labor Day Sale On CBD Products And Cannabis Essentials And On Opportunity To Win $25 Gift Card

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today announced a Labor Day Sale on products available on the company’s eCommerce site: www.USMJ.com

The Labor Day Sale campaign includes an opportunity to win a $25 Gift Card – sign up now to win .

USMJ always offers Veterans 10% off all purchases. Check out Operation Patriotic Salute .

Get 10% off on all orders of EVERx CBD Sports Water from USMJ’s partner Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). Hemp4mula CBD Gum from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) is also available on the USMJ eCommerce site. Find CBD oils, Gel Caps and Salves for living your healthiest life and even find CBD for your favorite companion pet.

ALL SHIPPING WITHIN THE US IS FREE!!!

We also ship INTERNATIONALLY (see international shipping policies on eCommerce site).

Now also accepting MASTERCARD and DISCOVER.

Don’t miss out on all www.USMJ.com has to offer this Labor Day Holiday:

10% OFF EVERx Orders 20% off cannabis essentials (bongs, grinders, pipes, glassware, etc.), use promo code LABORDAY19 during check out. USMJ.com $25 Gift Card Give away - https://usmj.com/pages/laborday19 FREE Shipping on all US orders International shipping available (customer is responsible for their own country's rules and regulations, no returns) Veterans Program ( https://usmj.com/pages/operation-patriotic-salute ) : Recurring 10% OFF orders for US Veterans Now accepting Discover and Mastercard Sign up online for exclusive Friday Specials and deals @ USMJ.com

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74b664ab-b5f3-4e52-b9b4-27d532b858af

North American Cannabis Holdings - Labor Day Sale www.USMJ.com



