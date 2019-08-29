Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Element Media Group Entering Into “MOU” With Passport Networks

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc (ELGL: OTCMARKETS) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Element Media Group, Inc, entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Passport Networks.



Passport Networks, a unique Over the Top (OTT) platform, anticipates to provide original created and curated content for ex-pat communities. Passport expects to deliver curated content that connects communities to their cultural roots and centralizes global information, culture, and entertainment. Currently, negotiations on retransmission licensing and library content agreements should give Passport Networks access to foreign news, sports, cinema, documentary and lifestyle content to viewers.

Element Media Group, Inc. and Passports Networks expect to develop a comprehensive and strategic content and co-production partnership.

About Element Global Inc

Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTCMARKETS), a diversified holding Company with global business interests centered on renewable energy, technology, media and production, distribution and streaming in original and licensed film and tv content globally, brings together these enterprises to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, supporting emission reductions through the electrification of power, transport, industry, and buildings, ELGL envisions itself to capitalize on the increases in demand in these industries.

For further information about this release, you can contact Investor Relations at YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090



